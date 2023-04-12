Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 13, 1998
DELHI — If you ask most people about alternative health care, they have an idea what it’s about, but they have little or no experience with the practices.
A group of local alternative health care providers is working to change that. The Catskill Alternative Healers’ Network is organizing two events in Delhi this week to increase awareness of alternative healing and prevention methods.
On Wednesday, five alternative health care practitioners will take part in a discussion and demonstration at the State University College of Technology at Delhi’s Alumni Hall Hospitality Center from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, about 30 alternative health experts will participate in the “Gateways to Healing,” an alternative health fair in the United Ministry of Delhi building on Courthouse Square.
April 13, 1973
The Oneonta School District will implement in September the first district-wide phonics reading program.
Only last week, the State Assembly put off action on a bill that would establish an Education Department committee to study the possibility of such English language reform throughout the state.
Basically, phonics is a method of teaching reading, pronunciation and spelling based upon the sound of a word, not according to its traditional grammatical spelling.
Under the phonics system, “enough” become “enuf” and “bomb” becomes “bom.”
A speech-to-print phonics program will be started in September in all grade levels.
