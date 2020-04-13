Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 14, 1995
It took six years for the Anti-Rent War to play itself out.
It has taken eight years for Robert Terry of Downsville to turn the story into a musical.
Terry recently finished writing and scoring the pay, “Calico Thunder.” Terry plans to stage it next year at Scotch Valley Ski Area in Stamford and turn it into a staple of outdoor theater in the region.
With dramatic license, Terry turned the so-called “war” — an ambiguous and only occasionally violent struggle between landlords and farmers in the Catskills — into a love story and a moral about overcoming injustice.
Terry said that “Calico Thunder” is one of the biggest projects in his long and varied career as a composer, playwright and journalist. From 1983 to 1987, he produced a shorter musical about the life of Roxbury naturalist John Burroughs.
50 years ago
April 14, 1970
Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency chairman Richard Applebaugh indicated last night he feels Urban Renewal Director David Cooper is resisting efforts to rehabilitate downtown properties.
The whole question of rehabilitation in the project area got a sometimes sharp dissection complete with charges of personality conflicts.
The matter came to a head when Mayor James F. Lettis was asked to poll the Common Council for permission to let B.F. Sisson owner Charles Holdorf construct an eight-foot wide canopy over the sidewalk, part of a rehabilitation program at his 180-182 Main St. location.
Lettis agreed, but former Mayor Albert S. Nader, an agency member, wanted to know what Holdorf was going to do for Urban Renewal.
Nader’s reference was to an earlier report that Holdorf, who was present at the meeting, refused to let a rehabilitation inspector go through his building. The inspection was to determine what downtown building owners must do to rehabilitate.
Commented
