Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 14, 1997
With May 1 looming as the general date for high school seniors to decide which college to attend, local colleges are reporting mixed application results for the 1997-98 academic year.
Both the State University College at Oneonta and the State University College of Technology at Delhi have seen an increase in interest and applications to the colleges.
Hartwick College in Oneonta and the State University College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill have had a decrease in applicants for the incoming freshman class.
Robert Keren, SUCO spokesman, said the college received 6,340 freshman applications, a 4.8 percent increase from last year. The largest number for the 1997-98 freshman class is 1,070, and 4,300 students have been accepted, Keren said.
50 years ago
April 14, 1972
A veteran political campaigner last night quietly entered the 113th Assembly District picture when he announced he would seek endorsement as the Democratic candidate for that post in Albany.
Albert S. Nader, former mayor and trustee of the City of Oneonta and currently Otsego County Democratic chairman, told The Star the Nader hat was in the ring.
One other Democratic candidate is in the picture right now, Patrick J. Reardon of Little Falls having indicated last month his intention of seeking the Assembly seat.
Herkimer and Otsego Counties comprise the newly redesigned 113th District and Nader said he would seek committee endorsement in both counties. It is known party leaders in Herkimer and Otsego have urged him to get into the race.
