Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 14, 1998
ONEONTA — Unlike parents across the country, many local parents believe their children have easy access to marijuana. Many of their children agree with them.
A recent national survey showed that while 43 percent of parents believe marijuana is readily available to their children, 58 percent of the children said they could get the drug easily.
The survey released Sunday by the Partnership for a Drug-Free America, also showed that 71 percent of the teens polled said they know a friend who uses marijuana. Just 45 percent of the parents think their children have friends who use pot.
This gap exists somewhat in the local area, but not to the extent of the national trend, according to an informal survey of parents and students.
April 14, 1973
The development plans of Albert Farone for a retail-office building at the corner of Prospect and South Main Streets in the city’s urban renewal district has encountered some problems.
Farone’s latest proposal to the Urban Renewal Agency calls for government offices and the S&H Stamp Company to be located in his proposed building.
The design called for parking in front of the buildings as well as in the back, but Urban Renewal Agency planners Wilhelani and Duryea of Syracuse felt the parking off South Main Street should be deleted.
Urban Renewal officials at a special Friday session indicated S&H wanted front-of-the-store parking as a condition for moving into the building.
