Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 15, 1995
SCHOHARIE — Volunteers are preparing to usher in Schoharie County’s 200th birthday this June with a parade, fireworks, recreations of the past and some good old German oom-pah-pah.
Observation of the bicentennial has already started with the first of 16 historical exhibits — one for each town — displayed at the county office building, said Mary Bray, director of the county Historical Society.
But the grand birthday party has been scheduled for June 3 in the village of Schoharie.
The county of Schoharie was established on April 6, 1795, by an act of the state Legislature that divided up the then-larger counties of Otsego and Albany. The act took effect June 1.
50 years ago
April 15, 1970
Oneonta’s merchants have a shoplifting problem.
This was the unanimous opinion last night at a workshop on ways to combat shoplifting held at City Hall.
Over fifty merchants, representing the majority of Oneonta’s retail outlets, plus merchants from Sidney and Mt. Vision, heard Vincent L. Riley, business consultant of the State Commerce Department’s Bureau of Business Service say that the FBI figures indicate shoplifting has increased in the United States over 150 percent since 1960.
“The cost of shoplifting in New York is roughly $3-million per year,” said Riley, “this is half of a year’s retail sales in the State of Vermont.”
