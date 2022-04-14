Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 15, 1997
ONEONTA — A new business is seeking $500,000 in loans and a payment in lieu of taxes contract from the city of Oneonta and the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency.
The Oneonta Common Council, which meets in City Hall at 7:30 p.m. today, is considering a $100,000 loan from its economic development revolving loan fund to help Graham Development Inc. buy the vacant Highway Equipment Co. building. The 15-year loan would carry a 3 percent interest rate, city officials said.
Last week, Graham Development, a drug manufacturer, announced plans to open in the former metals business at 183 River St. in the city. The firm projects creating 50 new jobs in the next five years.
Oneonta Mayor David W. Brenner said Monday the proposed business loan from the city would be a good use of community funds for economic development. The funds originated with federal Housing and Urban Development grants, and money for the loan comes from payments made on previous loans, he said.
50 years ago
April 15, 1972
Promoters of the project said yesterday “nearly 5,000 kids “ have signed up for the March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon, which will take place April 30 beginning in Norwich.
Students from all across the four-county area have responded to the furious activity of the Walk-a-Thon office and will be in action when the walk starts.
Aimed at the battle against birth defects, the project should provide substantial funds for the March of Dimes campaign.
Here’s how it works:
Each young person enrolled in the Walk-a-Thon has a “sponsor” who will pay him for every mile of the 20-mile walk he completes. There will be four checkpoints along the way at four-mile intervals where walkers can rest and have their cards punched.
