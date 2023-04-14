Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 15, 1998
UNADILLA — An informational meeting will be held tonight to let Unadilla residents know about a historic preservation district that is being planned for the village.
Anne Siegel, planning board chairwoman, said in November the planning board was requested by Mayor Don Lennon to look at ways the village can protect its character. Siegel said in early January the planning board members began to draft the local law and has held meetings over the past months to refine it.
The process of drafting the proposed law for a historic preservation district involves looking closely at the state’s rules. Siegel said members searched the Internet, studied the laws in place for Cooperstown and Schenevus and looked at a model law designed by the Preservation League of New York State.
Siegel said the state rules governing the creation of of preservation districts do not allow the village to proclaim which areas will be part of the district before the law is enacted. She said a separate board to decide that would have to be named.
“We can’t say for sure what a board that doesn’t exist yet will declare (as a historic preservation district),” Siegel said. But, Siegel added that she expects “most likely the length of Main Street and Bridge Street south to Watson will be in the district.”
She said the district would probably follow along the lines of cities already listed in the state and national registries. The area would also include one house each on Cottage Lane, Page, Depot and Martin Brook streets.
The proposed law can still be amended, Siegel said, but she encouraged people to go to the informational meeting to make sure their voices are heard and that they understand the law’s intent.
