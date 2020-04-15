Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 16, 1970
Final contracts with Fox Ledge Corporation of Ronkonkoma, L.I. for construction of a high rise housing complex for the elderly in the Sixth Ward were sent Monday to the Housing and Urban Development Administration in New York for approval, and action is hoped for by Mrs. Lionel Guenette, Oneonta Housing Authority chairman, early next week.
HUD approved the city’s application for a $2.29 million funding grant late in 1969, but a series of technical delays has held up the letting of contracts and detailed plan drafting.
Mrs. Guenette said the final plans for the 112 apartment structure also will have to be approved by HUD, but that is expected to be merely a formality, since HUD has been in close touch with the project from the start and plans must be in close conformity with codes for the housing of the elderly.
Faster progress is being made on the construction of low cost housing on Lewis Avenue, where Mrs. Guenette said that it is expected that ground-breaking ceremonies can be conducted about the first of May, construction is expected to start very shortly there after and the first units are expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-July.
The developer offered to build the four building, 25 unit town house complex at a cost of $483,000, which will be paid entirely by the federal government although the city will have to provide services such as water and sewer.
To be of modular construction, the units will be of the “town house” type, so that each occupant will have two stories, and no one will live above or beneath another.
