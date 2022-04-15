Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 16, 1997
MILFORD — A local religious youth group is charging in federal court that the Milford Central School violated its constitutional freedoms by prohibiting members from meetings after hours on school grounds.
The Good News Club got a preliminary injunction Monday from a federal district court judge in Albany that clears the way for meetings to be held at the school until the matter is decided in or out of court.
The Rev. Stephen Fournier, pastor of the Milford Center Community Bible Church, said the club filed suit with the help of The Rutherford Institute, an international organization that says it crusades for religious liberty.
Fournier said he couldn’t speak about the case in much detail because the suit still is pending.
“I’d love to, but I can’t,” Fournier said. “There may be further court action depending on whether the school decides to drop this or not.”
Acting Milford Superintendent Robert MacGruder wouldn’t comment on the suit Tuesday, saying he hadn’t had a chance to discuss the recent development with the full school board..
“At this point in time, I really don’t want to respond,” he said.
He said the matter likely would come up at the school board’s meeting next week but would be discussed in a closed session.
