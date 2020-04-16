Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 17, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Big Brother will be watching the Otsego County Main Street offices starting May 1, to the relief of building employees fearing for their safety.
The county is moving ahead quickly to secure the building from top to bottom with a metal detector, surveillance cameras, added county deputies and other security devices.
In doing so, Otsego County is one of many rural counties tightening its security, according to Rep. Hugh Henderson, R-Oneonta town and chairman of the county’s buildings committee.
“It’s too bad we have to go in that direction,” Henderson said. “But Social Services has been very concerned about possible problems and other departments have too. I guess that’s the way of the world.”
50 years ago
April 17, 1970
For the first time in more than a decade a college president will be inaugurated in Oneonta.
Dr. Adolph G. Anderson, president of Hartwick College since September, will be formally installed by Ronald E. Rowley, chairman of the Board of Trustees, in unique ceremonies Wednesday, April 29.
The last presidential inauguration here was in 1959, for Dr. Frederick M. Binder, president of Hartwick through early 1969.
Anderson’s inauguration begins a period of evaluation and self study on Oyaron Hill that will last through the spring.
