Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 18, 1995
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown now has a new streetside vending law that officials hope will fix some of the problems the practice spawns.
After a hearing attended Monday night by about 20 people, the Board of Trustees approved a law with guidelines that dictates how vendors will get permits, how the law will be enforced, and places restrictions on booths.
Trustee Giles Russell said the new law was an attempt to strike a balance between allowing vending and toning down the chaos that critics claim it creates. He said wrinkles found later could always be ironed out.
“I’m not sure that we’ve covered all the bases,” he said. “We’ve tried. I’m not saying it’s perfect.”
“This is a start,” Trustee Carol Waller said.
50 years ago
April 18, 1970
Oneonta is approximately 9,900 miles from the South Pacific site where the Apollo 13 crew splashed down.
But at 1:07 p.m. yesterday, nearly every heart and mind in the city was right there as the three astronauts made their safe return to earth.
Those that could sat at home and watched the small cone come hurtling through the clouds. Those that had to be at work, made it a point to find a television set.
At the Oneonta Hotel, both the lobby and the bar room were packed as people crowded in to see the splash-down on TV.
“There was at least fifty people in the lobby,” said Carson Georgia, proprietor, “and when the word came that the astronauts were alright, they even applauded.”
