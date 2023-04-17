Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 18, 1998
FLY CREEK — In its four-year history, the Fly Creek Philharmonic has established itself as the little kazoo band that could.
First came its appearances on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion” radio show. Now comes its world premiere.
The group’s annual benefit concert May 1 and 2 will feature an original composition by a longtime Cooperstown resident Sam Wilcox among its selections.
Titled “Pavane for a Dead Cow,” the composition is in keeping with the Philharmonic’s campish combination of spoof and music seriously, if somewhat unconventionally rendered.
April 18, 1973
The Common Council last night refused to consider a motion from the city’s Environmental board urging that the Urban Renewal Agency retain the proposed mini-park plan at the corner of Prospect and Division Streets.
First Ward Alderman Peter Clark brought the motion to the floor of the council where it died for lack of a second.
“How many of you guys would like someone to come up and put a warehouse next to you?” Clark asked.
Clark felt the hill on Prospect Street provided a natural boundary between commercial and residential property and wanted it kept free from commercial buildings.
