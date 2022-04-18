25 years ago
April 19, 1997
ONEONTA — David W. Brenner won’t seek re-election this November to a fourth term as mayor of Oneonta, after 11 years on the job.
His announcement Friday was a surprise to colleagues, except for some close Republican associates.
Brenner, who has been an elected leader 28 years, identified people with diverse talents and brought them together to benefit the community, colleagues said, and he was described as an excellent mayor whose leadership will be missed.
“David Brenner has done an excellent, excellent job, “ said Asa C. Allison Jr., Eight Ward alderman and chairman of the Common Council’s Finance Committee. “He’s put his heart and soul into it.”
50 years ago
April 19, 1972
All systems are apparently go for completion and occupancy of at least eight of the controversial Wilber Park Apartments in Oneonta within a few days.
That was the dramatic turn of events last night at the Common Council meeting — a session that came only one day after a heated shouting match between city officials and representatives of the developers.
An agreement was hammered out during two closed door session yesterday in Mayor Lettis’ office. Present were Lettis, City Engineer John Buck and Carlton Atkinson, business representative of the carpenters union, which owns the 16-building development.
The tentative agreement was somewhat modified by the Common Council last night at the insistence of First Ward Alderman Peter Clark. He insisted that no certificate of occupancy be issued for any buildings until city aldermen see a formal, written agreement between the city and the developers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.