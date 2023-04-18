Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 19, 1973
A handful of peanuts signaled school board member Bill Bright’s intention to continue his fight to have smoking banned at board meetings, and ultimately throughout the school system.
Last night, after the board quickly rejected his proposed ban on smoking during meetings, Bright handed peanuts to each board member.
It signified “nuts to you,” Bright told a reporter later.
Despite the good-natured response to the board’s vote Bright served notice on his colleagues he would continue fighting for the ban.
“I’m going to wear you down,” he said, requesting that the proposal be put on the board’s agenda for its next meeting.
Bright also reaffirmed his intention to push for a ban among staff, students and teachers, but said he wanted to start with school board meetings as “a first step.”
“It’s inconceivable to me that a Board of Education…would do something harmful to the health of the students,” he said.
Dr. John New, chairman of the city’s environmental board and the man who pushed a similar ban through the Common Council earlier this year, was on hand to back Bright’s proposal.
My objective is to stop smokers from smoking where it can injure others,” New said. He claims that smoking in closed, public quarters infringes on the rights of others to breathe clean air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.