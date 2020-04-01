Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 2, 1970
WORCESTER — Worcester’s Town Board didn’t waste any time Tuesday night in serving a copy of the ordinance it had just passed on the rock festival promoter who was the reason for the ordinance in the first place.
Hardly had the board members unanimously approved the new ordinance, a resolution to regulate sanitary, safety and attendance matters for gatherings of more tan 1,500 people, when a copy was served on Armando (Al) Grissino, president of Aljean Recreational Enterprises Inc.
Aljean is the promotional group that has planned a May 2-3 rock festival at the South Hill Recreational Area, a proposal that rocked Worcester area residents as they sensed a potential White Lake in the making.
Passage of the ordinance followed a lively public hearing at the Fire House with an estimated 250 people in attendance where, town officials said, sentiment was overwhelmingly in favor of the new ordinance.
The law will, Town Attorney Marvin D. Parshall explained, demand as requisites for a permit for any gathering where attendance of more than 1,500 people is expected, a pure water supply; state, county and town approved sanitary facilities; a $150,000 bond; adequate highways to the site; adequately controlled off-street parking; refuse disposal and certification that no extra police shall be hired by the town.
The sponsor, Parshall said, must file an application with the Town Board, setting forth the plan detailing time, place, subject and the number of persons expected and agree to the aforementioned regulations before a permit can be granted.
Service of the copy on Aljean, Parshall said, made the ordinance effective on the promoter immediately.
The Town Board and Aljean are to appear Friday at a special session of Supreme Court in the Broome County Courthouse at Binghamton when Supreme Court Justice David Lee Jr., of Norwich will rule on the granting of an injunction barring the festival pending the outcome of litigation.
