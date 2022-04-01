Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 2, 1997
ONEONTA — The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce released its first-ever Legislative Agenda for the year Tuesday, naming issues such as consolidating local governments and dissolving the area garbage authority among those its members want discussed.
“We did it because we felt that it was important to let leaders and all of our members know what we consider critical issues,” said Rob Robinson, the chamber’s executive director. He noted that the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee has been working on this agenda in conjunction with the 27-member board of directors since October.
“It is truly an indication of what we’ve heard from our members,” Robinson said.
The document in booklet form lists local, state and federal issues affecting business in the county. The chamber took a stand on the local issues of real property tax relief, community consolidation and privatization, solid waste, MOSA, economic development and education.
The chamber supports consolidating city, county, town and village operations that use tax dollars, to improve services for businesses and residents.
“We took the stand, as in any business, on how to offer the highest quality service for the best cost,” Robinson said. “It’s countywide; we also believe the same should be done with the school districts.”
He noted that with 13 school districts in the county, buying bulk supplies such as paper products could be a cost-saver.
“If you could take everybody’s orders together, suppliers will deliver to the 20 places throughout the county — because they’ve got the business,” he said.
