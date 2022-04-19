25 years ago
April 19, 1997
ONEONTA — David W. Brenner won’t seek re-election this November to a fourth term as mayor of Oneonta, after 11 years on the job.
His announcement Friday was a surprise to colleagues, except for some close Republican associates.
Brenner, who has been an elected leader 28 years, identified people with diverse talents and brought them together to benefit the community, colleagues said, and he was described as an excellent mayor whose leadership will be missed.
“David Brenner has done an excellent, excellent job, “ said Asa C. Allison Jr., Eight Ward alderman and chairman of the Common Council’s Finance Committee. “He’s put his heart and soul into it.”
50 years ago
April 20, 1972
A macabre pageant of bloody bodies being circled by the “spectre of death,” took a prominent place in the center of the City, Wednesday afternoon.
Planned by the Oneonta Peace Center, the demonstration was to “bring to light the fact that the war in Vietnam has been escalated, not deescalated.”
At the height of the anti-war protest, 17 bodies lay in death-like positions in front of Bresee’s Department Store.
Two black cloaked figures hovered around the bodies with a death like walk, occasionally pointing to the demonstrators lying on the sidewalk.
At times the demonstration drew crowds of passersby, but most people seemed to hurry by the spectacle, perhaps grabbing one of the leaflets, being distributed by college students.
The leaflet called for a stop in the bombing and a stop to the war.
“The United States has dropped more bombs in Vietnam than were dropped by all nations in all previous wars in history,” stated the leaflet.
Emphasizing that thousands of people are still dying in the war — American planes are being shot down — and soldiers and pilots are being killed and captured, the demonstrators, through their leaflet, asked people to call the President.
