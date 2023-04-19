Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 20, 1998
U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato plans to propose legislation that would give federal money to states that pay teachers based on merit, but area educators say his priorities are misplaced.
D’Amato and Sen. Connie Mack, a Florida Republican, will include the proposal as an amendment to the Education Savings Account bill today. The amendment could provide as much as $15 million in incentives for states that establish periodic competency testing and merit pay for elementary and secondary school teachers.
Grace Larkin, Oneonta Teachers’ Association president, said D’Amato has voted consistently against legislation that would benefit education and is against teachers. She said a merit system was tried about 10-15 years ago and was proven ineffective.
“If the man was sincere he’d do his homework. If he was intelligent, he would understand what the results of his research told him,” Larkin said. She said there has been a lot of research into merit pay and all of it has been negative.
April 20, 1973
The Oneonta Housing Authority is expected to run a $25,000 operating deficit during its first year operating the high-rise apartments for the elderly.
Rents in the project are limited by the Brook Amendment to 25 percent of the annual income and a preliminary inspection of applicants’ income statements gas convinced Housing Director William McManus the apartment complex will not be self-supporting.
McManus pointed out the problem is not exclusive to Oneonta but has plagued housing authorities throughout the country.
Although final budget figures have not been sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, McManus said it would cost approximately $87,000 to operate the high rise.
