Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 21, 1995
The Oneonta Armory has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, state officials announced Thursday.
Capt. Joseph M. Cetta, commander of local Company A of the state National Guard, said the recognition is overdue.
“It’s a very unique building,” he said. “It is kind of an awesome building.”
The Oneonta Armory is among National Guard facilities listed for possible reduced operations, depending on state and federal budgets.
Cetta said timing of the historic designation is ironic and it makes him more optimistic the armory won’t close as legislators wrestle with the budget.
50 years ago
April 21, 1970
Dr. Adolph Anderson last night forecast an era of constructive academic change at Hartwick College.
The picture of the future came in a speech to about 200 students, faculty members and administrators just 10 days before Anderson’s formal inauguration as sixth president of the college.
While most of what he said was merely a rewording of previous public and private pronouncements, the address is viewed as significant, coming as it did just before he officially takes over the reins of power on Oyaron Hill.
It was a summation, in general terms, of his view of the role of the liberal arts college. He did not outline specific changes that will take place. Rather, he warned, “in contemporary education, prognosis is fatal.”
Anderson called for a continually evolving academic process. Implicit in this, he said, is continual reevaluation of “structures” such as school calendars, curriculum, faculty roles, student evaluation, and campus life.
