25 years ago
April 21, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — The newly seated Catskill Watershed Corporation board of directors will meet tonight in Arkville to choose officers and formally receive a check for $4.4 million, the first of a series of payments from New York City.
The corporation, which is charged with administering a host of water protection and partnership programs funded by New York City, held its first annual meeting Saturday in Margaretville, where results of balloting for board seats were announced.
Harpersfield Supervisor James Eisel and Ulster County Legislator Ward Todd were elected by 41 supervisors from the five-county Catskill region who also returned 10 members of the interim CWC board.
A city representative is expected to deliver the $4.4 million check today, along with another $11.3 million to be paid to the Coalition of Watershed Towns for distribution as “Good Neighbor Payments” to towns, villages and counties in the region and to pat legal and other expenses incurred in the watershed battle over the past six years. The CWC board will formally accept the check at tonight’s meeting.
50 years ago
April 21, 1972
Nearly100 years ago, the Oneonta YMCA was started to serve the needs of the railroad men.
But with the changing of the times, the YMCA has had to also adapt to meet those changes.
For the first time in its 96-year history, the Oneonta Family YMCA has elected two women to serve on its Board of Directors.
Mrs. Mary Butler of 5 Ravine Parkway and Mrs. Angelina Brienza of 1 Highland Ave. were chosen to serve on the governing body for the local association.
In order for the women to be named to the board, mainly changes were made in the YMCA’s constitution, which was adopted in December, 1895.
