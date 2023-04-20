Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 21, 1998
Shirley Liddle never played varsity sports while growing up in Andes in the late 1960s.
There were no sports to play for girls.
That didn’t stop the Andes native from getting into the world of sports. Liddle, the current athletic director at Beaver College in Glenside, Pa., has been elected chair of the NCAA Financial Aid Committee. She is the first woman to ever hold that position.
My how things have changed in 30 years.
“That was a different time in history,” said Liddle, who graduated from Andes in 1968. “All we really had was intramurals. Teaching physical education was the only avenue for us.”
April 21, 1973
Frank Isbell, an associate administrator at Yale University School of Medicine, will become administrator at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital.
His appointment was announced Friday afternoon by Rutson Henderson, chairman of the Fox Hospital board. He succeeds George H. Lane, whose term will end April 30.
Isbell is presently the executive assistant to the director of Yale-New Haven Hospital and associate director of Medical Center Planning. The Yale-New Haven Hospital is an 888 bed major teaching and community hospital in New Haven, Conn.
He had complete management of a $7.2 million major expansion program which added 120 new acute care beds to the hospital. Modernization and expansion of operating room facilities and central dietary services were also completed.
