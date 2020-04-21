Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.