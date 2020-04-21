Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 22, 1995
The original producer, director and head writer of “Sesame Street” will discuss the state of children’s television at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the State University College at Oneonta.
Jon Stone will use video clips from his own and other people’s work in a multi-media lecture-presentation entitled “Children’s Television: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” in Room 212 of SUCO’s Fine Arts building.
The winner of 16 Emmy awards, Stone is a creative consultant, contributing director and writer for “Sesame Street.” He is credited with attracting “Muppeteer” Jim Henson and songwriter Joe Raposo to find the fledgling children’s program in the late 1960s. By the time “Sesame Street” premiered in 1969, Stone had created the show’s format and setting, written the pilot scripts and, in collaboration with Henson, invented favorite characters Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie.
A graduate of Yale University School of Drama, Stone’s credits include producer of “Captain Kangaroo,” author of children’s books including the best-selling “The Monster at the End of this Book,” creative consultant on Bill Cosby’s pilot “Cos” and director of the Christmas special “Mr. Willoughby’s Christmas Tree,” set to air on CBS this December.
50 years ago
April 22, 1970
Can you imagine a car which has a toggle switch instead of a gear shift? Have you ever heard of a car which you plug in overnight?
Foster Brown, a professor at Oneonta State, has a car like that. It’s an electric car…one of 100 which were manufactured in 1960 by the Henney Motor Company in Canastota.
The car, a modified Renault Dauphine, runs on twelve six-volt batteries which power an electric motor the size of a washing machine motor.
It has a top speed of 30 miles an hour, and costs a penny a mile to drive.
“It’s supposed to have a range of 50 miles,” says Brown, “but I think it is more like 30 miles and I trust it for 10.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.