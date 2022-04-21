25 years ago
April 22, 1997
ONEONTA — Democrat Kim Muller is at least 90 percent sure she’ll run for Oneonta city mayor.
On Monday, Muller said residents and business owners have supported her but she wants to talk with others about the state of the city before making an announcement by mid-May.
Republican Mayor David W. Brenner, 65, announced Friday that he wouldn’t seek a fourth term. This year is his 12th in office.
The Oneonta City Republican Committee has several possible candidates, said committee Chairwoman Lynn Griffiths. She is pleased with the status of negotiations but refused to identify candidates.
50 years ago
April 22, 1972
Pyramid Company, the developer which looked at a site in the City’s urban renewal district two weeks ago, has decided not to build there.
“The official decision,” said Pete Greb, of Pyramid, “is to go ahead with the original plan.”
That means Pyramid will go ahead with original plans, announced several weeks ago, to construct an enclosed shopping mall along Route 7. The new development will be located between the East End city line and the Oneonta Shopping Plaza.
Mayor James Lettis indicated he was disappointed that Pyramid had decided not to build on the site, but said there was another developer actively looking at the city plot where Broad Street is now located.
