Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 22, 1998
Katie Brady will be in Thailand later this year as a Rotary exchange student, and after that plans to study business at the University of North Carolina.
The Schenevus high school senior is the perfect candidate to take a course like Asian economics. Problem is, her school district is too small to offer such a specialized course.
Eight school districts, four colleges and a BOCES district, however, are not too small. When they’re joined by video cameras and several instructors, each small school becomes part of a larger whole.
“I think it’s great,” Brady said of the distance-learning courses offered through Otsego-Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services. “I think since we’re in such a small school district it’s really limited how much you can learn. Doing this you’re able to make new friends and learn a lot more.”
The program, which brings specialized interactive courses to classrooms in Otsego and Delaware counties, is in its third year but keeps growing, said Rodger Oesterle, director of instructional technology at ONC BOCES.
He said the State University College of Technology at Delhi is the latest to jump on board, offering three courses to area high school students this spring. State colleges in Oneonta, Cobleskill and Cortland were already taking part in the distance-learning program.
Individual schools might only be able to attract three to five students for a specialized class, a number that might be too small to justify spending limited budget dollars on a course, Oesterle said. But he said distance-learning can reach 18 to 20 students.
The program got off the ground with grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission obtained through the efforts of state Sen. Charles D. Cook, R-Delhi. Money has come from other sources, including Delhi Tech, which contributed $5,000.
