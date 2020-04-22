Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 23, 1970
From first grade to college seniors, area youth picked up, swept up, and cleaned up in celebration of Earth Day yesterday.
The day, called to point out the fight against pollution, was termed a success by Oneonta Mayor James F. Lettis.
The mayor praised cleanup activities of students from Oneonta schools in city parks and streets.
“They did a marvelous job,” the mayor said.
Mayor Lettis, who has proclaimed April as “Clean-up Month” doesn’t intend to let the movement end in one day.
He has scheduled a clean-up trip to the city reservoir for Saturday morning. City trucks and a bus for transportation will be at the corner of Bugbee and East Street at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone willing to help clean up the area around the reservoir should meet the bus there. The mayor estimates it will take about three hours to do the job.
