25 years ago
April 23, 1997
CHERRY VALLEY — When one of the original settlers of Cherry Valley, the Rev. Samuel Dunlop, wrote a letter some 250 years ago, he inquired about the return address — and found there wasn’t one.
It was suggested the clergyman give the settlement a Scottish name. However, he decided to commemorate the wild fruit trees that were abundant in the forests in the 1740s by naming it Cherry Valley.
Over the years the trees disappeared, along with other bits and pieces of the village’s history. That bothered Nancy Erway, who is president of the Cherry Valley Chamber of Commerce. With help from an enthusiastic group of volunteers, Erway hopes to restore those symbols of the village’s history, tree by tree.
It all started when Erway called Bob Sutherland to tell him she wanted to replant cherry trees in the village.
“My first vision was of Washington, D.C. and I told her it was just too cold for cherry festivals,” said Sutherland, campus horticulturalist at the State University College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.
Armed with some 30 pages of information from Sutherland, Erway persevered.
“I called the Arbor Society, which referred me to the state forester, who referred me to the regional forester, and then I went to the local forester,” she said.
“Then I called Cornell Cooperative Extension. I searched through books looking for cherry trees that can grow here. They are very few kinds, I found.”
The project proved a bit more difficult than Erway had originally thought.
“Nancy read about cherry trees until her head was spinning,” recounted Sutherland. “Then we put our heads together to select three different sizes of cherry trees to fit everyone’s needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.