Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 25, 1995
State University College at Oneonta alumnus Bill Pullman stars in “While You Were Sleeping,” the Walt Disney romantic comedy that opened Friday at movie theaters across the country.
For Pullman, a 1975 graduate who appeared in nearly 20 films, the leading man role marks a career turning point. After years of playing “the sort of nice-guy loser roles that most leading men turn down,” according to an April 16 New York Times story, Pullman finally “gets the girl” in the end of his new movie.
Pullman has had parts as the man Meg Ryan leaves at the altar in “Sleepless in Seattle,” the upright citizen Jodie Foster dumps in “Sommersby” and the husband Geena Davis left behind in “A League of Their Own.” Pullman’s film debut was in 1986 as a dim-witted extortionist in “Ruthless People,” followed by performances in “The Accidental Tourist,” “Newsies,” “Space Balls,” “Sibling Rivalry,” “Rocket Gibraltar,” “Cold Feet,” “Liebestraum” and “Singles.”
Pullman returned to Oneonta in 1992 to give SUCO’s commencement address. The upstate New York native from Hornell reminisced about theater faculty members Fred Miller, Ed Pixley and the late Richard Siegfried, about hitchhiking to Brooks Bar-B-Q on Friday nights, about doing improvisational theater in Hunt Union and about walking up the “cow path” to campus.
50 years ago
April 25, 1970
A sea of mud pushed its way into Wilber Park yesterday in the latest in a long series of problems stemming from construction of Wilber Park Apartments.
Mayor James F. Lettis last night said some action will be taken against Hartwick Associates, apartment complex contractors.
Lettis said he wants to consult City Engineer John M. Buck and City Attorney Harold Vrooman before deciding just what action to take against the construction firm.
“At the same time we’re going to take action on some of the other matters that have plagued residents up there,” the mayor said.
Huge piles of dirt from excavation were stacked in front of the nearly completed buildings overlooking Wilber Park.
When moderately heavy rain started falling yesterday, the dirt turned to mud and began sliding down the hill into the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.