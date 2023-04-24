Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 25, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — Katie Boardman worked the bellows organ with her feet as the chorus sang “The Church’s New Foundation.” The mechanical rumble all around helped with the low notes.
“Yet we on earth have union
“with Dexheimer and sons,
“And mystic sweet communion
“with those who pull the tons.”
Dexheimer’s exalted moving crew pulled 86.6 of them Friday, in the form of the two-story Cornwallville Church. In six hours the church moved 490 feet to a more central location in The Farmers’ Museum’s historic village.
April 25, 1973
Oneonta is hardly the cosmopolitan capital of New York State but thanks to two colleges the cultural spectrum of the area is broader than it might be.
Foreign students attend both schools, bringing to Oneonta a perspective alien to Otsego or Delaware Counties.
But all of this might change. A cost-conscious state government has trimmed the tuition waivers granted to needy foreign students by $5 million thereby eliminating one of the few sources of aid available to the collegians.
Alan Caswell of the international studies program at Oneonta State explained the foreign students by $5 million, for scholar incentive awards or National Defense loans.
“Most of them,” said Caswell, “are forced to depend on employment or their families for the money to attend college.”
