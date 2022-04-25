25 years ago
April 26, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — Nurses and technicians at Margaretville’s hospital and nursing home voted to unionize Thursday, but a union vote by service and maintenance workers and aides was too close to call.
The Teamsters’ second attempt in three years to organize nurse’s aides and service personnel fell just short — 47-46 — but six ballots were challenged. Those potentially decisive votes will be reviewed by the National Labor Relations Board, which may have to hold a hearing to determine the challenged voters’ eligibility.
The review process could take as much as a month, according to Sandra Dunbar, NLRB regional director. “We give these cases the highest priority and try to resolve them as quickly as possible,” she said.
Registered nurses voted overwhelmingly, 22-1, to join the Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which is affiliated with the New York State United Teachers. Three votes were challenged.
50 years ago
April 26, 1972
Oneonta and seven other small U.S. cities are highlighted in a special report in the May 1 issue of “U.S. News and World Report.”
The magazine hit the local newsstands Tuesday.
Harold R. Kennedy, District of Columbia regional editor for the magazine, spent a day and a half in Oneonta last month gathering information for the article on local problems and patterns.
He talked to city officials, students, officials at both colleges, newsmen, business leaders, and others during his brief stay.
The article is called “Changing Fortunes of the Small Cities.”
