Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 26, 1973
COOPERSTOWN — Cooperstown’s new fire hall, completed earlier this year, will be dedicated at ceremonies to be held there at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29.
George Proper, fire protection specialist for the State of New York, will be the principal speaker. John J. O’Connell of Cooperstown will serve as master of ceremonies.
At the outset of the program, members of Cooperstown’s Veteran Posts will formally present the department with the metal flagpole it purchased for the fire hall. It stands on the northeast corner of the fire hall lot. A color guard from the Veterans Posts will raise the first flag on the pole.
Other speakers on the program will include Stuart P. Taugher, representing the fire department, and Mayor Harold H. Hollis.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held toward the end of the program. Taking part will be Mayor Hollis, Fire Chief E. Decker Ayers and Laurence J. Doran, president of the department.
After the ceremonies have ended the hall will be open for public inspection. Refreshments will be served by members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the fire department.
The Committee arranging the dedication ceremonies includes former Chiefs Malcolm L. Root, chairman, Ernest B. Knapp, Woodrow Thayer, Charles C. Root and Fred Lemister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.