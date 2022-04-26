50 years ago
April 27, 1972
FLY CREEK — Mrs. Minnie Dowling is 82 years old and likes to stay up late. Wednesday morning her fondness for late hours may have saved the lives of 12 people and 10 dogs.
Mrs. Dowling lives in a four-apartment dwelling in Fly Creek Valley owned by her daughter, Mrs. August Bach. At 3 a.m. Wednesday, she looked out the window and her eye was caught by a “glow” on the outside of the house, where — Mrs. Bach said yesterday — the gas meters are located.
Fly Creek firemen were immediately summoned and 20 men led by the department’s new Chief, Norman L. Bachanas, turned out and raced to the scene several miles north of Fly Creek.
Beginning at the point where Mrs. Dowling spotted the mysterious glow, the fire spread into a workshop area at the rear of the dwelling and then into the ceiling and roof area, sending smoke and heat pouring into the house.
However, Mrs. Bach said, flames themselves did not penetrate the house, thanks to the quick work of the firemen. In expressing her gratitude in Chief Bachanas and his men, she said they promptly “ventilated” the roof over the workshop in several places and then men went through the house with Scott Air Packs, pinpointing the location of the fire to seal it off from the dwelling.
In the house where the fire broke out, Mrs. Bach said, were 12 people and between the residents of the four apartments, they had 10 pet dogs. All the residents and their pets were safely evacuated, she said.
Yesterday, saying that there was partial insurance on the dwelling, she indicated that, as yet, she couldn’t place a dollar estimate on either the loss or the coverage.
