Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 27, 1998
ONEONTA — Last year, 10 local residents were inspired to make Oneonta a better place for young people to live and grow at the Presidents’ Summit for America’s Future in Philadelphia.
At a conference in Oneonta next month, they hope to come up with ideas on how to do it.
The Leatherstocking Promise Summit for Youth is looking for students, parents, teachers, coaches, clergy, elected and community leaders, school board members, employees of businesses and agencies to join in the daylong meeting at the State University College at Oneonta.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Cheri Albrecht, director of Opportunities for Otsego and a member of the group organizing the first local summit after last year’s summit.
April 27, 1973
DELHI — For the first time in its history, an alumnus will serve as president of the State University at Delhi.
William Kennaugh has been named permanent president of the campus by the State University Board of Trustees.
The action came at the monthly meeting of the trustees in Albany on Wednesday.
Kennaugh has served as acting president of the college since Dr. William Kunsela left Delhi on March 1, to accept the presidency of the newly created SUNY campus at Utica-Rome.
The appointment of Kennaugh came upon the recommendation of SUNY Chancellor Dr. Ernest L. Boyer and the College Council on the Delhi campus.
