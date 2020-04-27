Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 28, 1995
SIDNEY — The federal Environmental Protection Agency is going to go ahead with a plan unveiled last month to clean contaminated water at the former GCL Tie and Treating Co. site in Sidney.
The plan, which will cost roughly $10 million to implement will include pumping and treating contaminated groundwater before discharging the clean water into surface water. Should some of that water, which is heavily contaminated by creosote, prove too difficult to remove through the process the EPA recommends that the water simply be contained within the property and treated by some other method.
The EPA will treat contaminated surface water through a process called thermal desorption, which uses a gas to treat the contaminated materials before putting it back in place. Last year, the EPA said thermal desorption would also be done on contaminated soil on the 26-acre site, which the EPA estimates will cost more than $25 million to clean in its entirety.
The GCL site, which treated railroad ties with creosote before the company went bankrupt in 1987, is on the EPA’s National Priorities List for hazardous waste sites and is being handled through the EPA’s accelerated Superfund cleanup program. Taxpayers are expected to fund cleanup of the creosote, which is a suspected carcinogen.
50 years ago
April 28, 1970
One of the most outspoken proponents of equal rights for women, Betty Friedan, will speak at Oneonta State at 8 p.m. Thursday, in the Mills Hall Lounge.
Mrs. Friedan, author of the long-time best seller “The Feminine Mystique,” will speak on “The War Between the Sexes: Breakthrough or Armageddon.”
She contends a massive revolution is taking place in the character of women in America that has until now been masked by the “feminine mystique.” This mystique has kept women and society from facing the real challenge of the revolution, she feels.
Mrs. Friedan discusses new problems women face and new patterns in marriage, motherhood, home and society that are emerging as women create a new image in their own lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.