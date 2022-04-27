25 years ago
April 28, 1997
ONEONTA — Five former Oneonta school board members will talk about their experiences and answer questions about becoming a school board candidate during a program Tuesday night.
The workshop, which is hosted by the Oneonta chapter of the League of Women Voters, will be held in the First United Methodist Church at the corner of Chestnut and Church streets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Peg Hathaway of the League will moderate the panel.
Panelists will discuss qualifications for candidacy, procedures to become a candidate and the role and work of a school board member. A question and answer period will follow. The panel will include former board members Suzanne Hollist, Barry Berman, John Pontius, Joan Moyer and school district attorney Joseph Pondolfino.
Two seats on the seven-member school board will be on the June 4 election ballot.
50 years ago
April 28, 1972
Oneonta — in a community wide effort — will seek strong commitments from its residents to battle drug abuse.
This is the goal envisioned by a “cross section of concerned citizens” who met at St. James Episcopal Church Thursday morning.
The meeting was sparked earlier this spring when Mayor James Lettis called for a “community-wide effort” to battle drug abuse. After hearing sordid case histories of drug abuse in Oneonta, the mayor appointed Michael Parella, an Oneonta druggist, to head a community task force. The group will become the core of a Drug Task Force not to be confused with the school task force created earlier. Those who sparked Oneonta’s first efforts to battle drug abuse — school officials and board members — will become part of this over-all drive.
Oneonta has already lined up professional assistance to create a viable, educational program.
