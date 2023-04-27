Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 28, 1998
LAURENS — Along the banks of Otego Creek in the town of Laurens, garbage from more than 20 years ago is creating a mess that state officials say needs to be cleaned up as soon as possible.
The banks of the creek off county Route 11 have washed away and exposed garbage about 10 feet high with layers of bottles, bags and debris. Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the exposed land was part of a former landfill that closed in the mid-1970s.
DEC Officer Thomas R. Harrington said the garbage will have to be picked up and construction will have to be done to secure the landfill and creek bed. DEC officials are investigating questions of ownership, land use and liability. Harrington said they will meet with Laurens town officials and land owners.
“There’s no easy fix,” Harrington said. “It’s going to cost money and a lot of labor to fix it.”
April 28, 1973
MASONVILLE — There are efforts made to help the gifted child, the retarded youngster and the handicapped child. But what of the child with normal or above average intelligence who does not do well in school, the child who for no apparent reason falls behind his classmates?
It is for this child that a new program is being developed by the BOCES of the Sole Supervisory District of Delaware, Chenango, Otsego and Madison Counties. A program to identify “learning difficulties” will be initiated next year. To date four of the eighteen component school districts in BOCES have requested that a program be held in their home schools.
“Basically the aims of the program will be to diagnose the problems of particular students and work individually with the youngster as well as with his teacher to rectify the problems,” said Dr. Freeman VanWickler, BOCES Superintendent.
The program would be set up with a special teacher in the school whose job it will be to help identify the children with learning difficulties and once their problems have been diagnosed work closely with the teachers or others to solve the problems.
