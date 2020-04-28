Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 29, 1995
STAMFORD — Habitat for Humanity of Delaware County will christen its third home today at a ceremony at the Hobart United Methodist Church.
The ceremony to dedicate Burton and Ann Aldrich’s new home on Roxbury Mountain Road will begin at 3 p.m. at the church at 19 Maple St. Pastor Richard Elder of the Hobart United Methodist Church and the Rev. Richard Price of Faith Baptist Church, Roxbury, will conduct the service. Following the ceremony, weather permitting, there will be a tour of the two-story, four-bedroom house.
Burton and Ann Aldrich and their five children formerly lived in a two-bedroom trailer on the site of the new home, which is part of the Aldrich homestead where Burton grew up.
During the building of the Aldrich home, tragedy struck the family, when their 13-month-old son, Kevin, drowned last Sept. 5, after falling into a water-filled ditch on the building site. At the time of the accident, there were no Habitat workers at the site, according to Gail McEachern, then president of Habitat for Humanity of Delaware County.
50 years ago
April 29, 1970
About 50 students remained on the third floor of Oneonta State’s administrative building early this morning, vowing to sit-in until some action is take on their demands for more student involvement in decisions concerning academic affairs.
Meanwhile, the college’s Dean of Students, Dr. Joseph Pascale, and Donald Bellinger, director of the physical plant, were seeking a State Supreme Court injunction ordering the students to leave.
Pascale stopped short of saying the injunction would definitely be served. He said no such action would be taken before this morning.
Late in the afternoon, Pascale told students those who remained after 6 p.m. would be subject to college disciplinary action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.