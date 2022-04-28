25 years ago
April 29, 1997
PHILADELPHIA — The Oneonta delegation hit a home run with the plan it presented Monday at the Presidents’ Summit for America’s Future, a national effort focusing on youth and volunteerism.
At the three-day meeting, community delegations are working on ways to give youths five ingredients considered basic to growing into productive community members. The five resources are an on-going relationship with a caring adult other than a parent, safe places to grow and learn, a healthy start, marketable skills and a chance to contribute to the community.
Oneonta is the smallest city among about 150 communities to participate in the Sunday-through-Tuesday summit. Delegations were invited to the City of Brotherly Love from urban, rural and Native America areas.
Oneonta delegates did their homework in previous meetings, they decided the community needs to focus on providing youth with mentors, a healthy start in life and chances to give through community service. Oneonta’s printed plan put the delegation two or three months ahead of where facilitators expected.
50 years ago
April 29, 1972
Miss Lucille Houck, principal at Center Street School, has seen many changes in her 42 years in education.
Specialists have replaced the work of a teacher in 1939 had to do herself, and team teaching now helps a teacher to better use his individual skills.
Miss Houck has announced her retirement effective July 1, after 15 years as principal at the elementary school.
She began her teaching career in 1930 as a first grade teacher at the Academy Street School, which was then the elementary school.
