Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 29, 1998
ONEONTA — The National Soccer Hall of Fame in Oneonta has won a $1 million grant from the United States Soccer Foundation, just in time for the stat of the fund-raising campaign for a new museum and expanded sports complex.
“I’m pleasantly numb,” Will Lunn, president of the Soccer Hall, said Tuesday night. The Soccer Hall plans to raise about $30 million to develop its 61-acre campus in the town of Oneonta, he said.
The U.S. Soccer Foundation award is a wonderful way to start a campaign, Lunn said.
“It gives us a huge shot in the arm,” Lunn said. “The significance of this grant is that it’s national.”
The U.S. Soccer Foundation, based in Washington, D.C., announced Tuesday $2.65 million in grants to organizations in cities nationwide, and about half of the awards went to soccer field projects. Recipients are from more than 25 states and represent hundreds of thousands of youth and adult soccer players. More than 400 applications were submitted to the foundation, officials said.
Lunn said plans are to break ground this year for a new museum and stadium, costing less than $10 million, to be ready for occupancy next year. The complex would be an expansion of the hall’s soccer fields on state Route 205. The hall’s museum and offices are now located in downtown Oneonta.
The U.S. Soccer Foundation grant will be in $200,000 installments over five years, but the organization will be able to borrow against the pledge, Lunn said.
U.S. Soccer Foundation officials visited Oneonta twice in the past year as the Soccer Hall’s application was reviewed, Lunn said.
