Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 3, 1995
Sweaters and scarves needn’t be mothballed yet, as brisk days — with a possibility of snow — are ahead, a local weather watcher said Sunday.
“It’s going to be kind of cold this week,” said Harold Hollis, National Weather Service Observer in Cooperstown.
Weather this past weekend lured joggers, bicyclists, walkers and canoeists to take advantage of the brisk but sunny days.
“Not too hot, not too cold…I thought it was kind of perfect,” said Michael Ellex of Unadilla, who won third place in a canoe race Sunday. “The weather was beautiful. I don’t think you could have a nicer day for paddling.”
However, New York will see a big change in the weather Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
50 years ago
April 3, 1970
The Main Street Baptist Church’s $255,000 addition, which became a blueprint reality in December when a contract was signed with Alex Zaczek Construction Company, is about 25 percent on the way toward physical reality.
This was the word from Richard J. Bookhout, one of the building committee members, last night.
“It should be completed by late summer,” said Bookhout.
The addition, which has kept the sidewalk superintendents along Main Street intrigued over the winter months, is the second addition to the church since the sanctuary was built in 1889. Social rooms were added in 1927 to bring the church to its present dimensions.
The new development will preserve the present sanctuary, and add a young people’s meeting room, an adequate nursery, appropriate rooms for Kindergarten and pre-Kindergarten youngsters, rooms for classes in primary religious education and offices for church and educational administration.
