Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the evening. A few rain or snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening. A few rain or snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.