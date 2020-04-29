Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 30, 1970
A 22-hour sit-in in Oneonta State’s administration building ended abruptly at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday when about 50 students left by their own choice.
Although dissident students mentioned the threat of a court injunction as one reason for leaving, college officials had no such court order ready when students left.
Protestors said they left the building to continue to struggle for more student voice in academic decision-making procedures and bodies.
They insisted the college administration must do something about their demands.
They also called for a show of support through a general strike to begin this morning.
Emergence of the “sitters-in” began a day of discussion among students that culminated with a rally last night attended 500 students and several faculty members. Near unanimous support for the strike was voiced at the evening rally.
A spokesman for the protestors said a picket line would be set up around classroom buildings. He said some faculty members had already agreed not to cross the line.
