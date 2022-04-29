25 years ago
April 30, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — The state has named Otsego County as the top New York tourist destination for the summer of 1999, in a promotional campaign that local tourism experts say should prove to be a huge windfall for the local economy.
“This is the best thing to happen to tourism in a long time,” said Deb Taylor, tourism director for the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday.
Taylor’s comments cam after she and other local officials were told by the Empire State Development Marketing, Advertising, and Tourism office that the county will be its 1999 “I Love New York” Summer Festival Destination.
While that designation doesn’t mean a big fat check in the county’s pocket, Taylor said the statewide promotion and exposure it provides will be a serious boost to the usual local tourism efforts.
“It’s 10 times more bang for the buck,” she said.
Otsego County received the same designation in 1989, when the Hall of Fame turned 50. That year, 410,000 people visited the hall alone, Taylor said.
Taylor remembers the 1989 season well, along with the dollars that touched everything from the hall to gas stations and motels.
“Boy, Otsego County was hoppin’,” she said. “I really see this as having a major countywide effect.”
Tourism leaders said they applied for the festival status based on several significant 1999 anniversaries that also represent the county’s strengths — baseball, history and culture.
That year, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum turns 60, the New York State Historical Association turns 100 and the Glimmerglass Opera turns 25.
