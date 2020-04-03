Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 4, 1995
Give him a few minutes and Joe Hartmann can probably talk you into at least taking a look at his new book.
After all, the delicate art of changing people’s minds — or at least raising a glimmer of doubt — is what the 40-page text is all about.
Called “Persuasive Writing,” the book outlines a writing technique developed by Hartmann and tested on students during his 31 years in the classroom — including 27 years as a social studies teacher at Oneonta High School.
“I really think I’ve hit on something — I really have. There is nothing like this,” said Hartmann, 55. “When you hand a kid a 750-page (writing) textbook, they’re exhausted before they even get it in their bag. This will not collect dust.”
50 years ago
April 4, 1970
WORCESTER — A preliminary injunction issued Friday in Supreme Court at Binghamton has apparently doomed plans by a Worcester area promoter to hold a May 2-3 music festival on a tract on South Hill.
Supreme Court Justice David F. Lee Jr., presiding at a special session of Supreme Court in the Broome County Court House, granted the injunction asked by the Town of Worcester during a schedule “show cause” hearing.
The injunction, effective immediately, enjoins Aljean Recreational Enterprises Inc., and the firm’s president, Armando Grissino of Charlotteville, from selling any more tickets to the event or engaging in any other acts of promotion pending a trial of the town’s request for a permanent injunction against this type of activity.
In making the ruling yesterday, Judge Lee also ordered that the defendant (Aljean-Grissino) was entitled to an immediate trial on the subject if desired.
Commented
