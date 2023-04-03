Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 4, 1998
LAURENS — Romona Wenck was named superintendent of Laurens Central School District on Tuesday, marking the highlight of a career she began there as a physical education teacher 21 years ago. Wenck has been the interim superintendent since July.
“I have a lot to learn here and I fully embrace the challenge,” she said. “I’m focusing on staying here and providing a good education and safe environment for students.”
Karen Rollins, a sixth-grade teacher who has also been at Laurens for 21 years, is happy with the school board’s decision. She said Wenck is a good choice since she has taught at the school, lives in the district and has two sons, one who’s in the school and another who hasn’t started school yet.
“I think it’s a wise move for Laurens,” she said. “She has the interest of the district at heart. She certainly is trying to get our district back on track.”
Wenck’s biggest concern is the school’s deficit, which is projected in the area of $300,000.
April 4, 1973
The Parks and Recreation Board has decided to close Wilber Park to through traffic but some members of the Common Council are having second thoughts about that decision.
Alderman Thomas Cannistra told the Common Council last night there have been “incidents” in the parks.
“A man called me the other day and told me that his wife had been attacked,” said Cannistra. He did not elucidate. He wanted to know if there was some way the park could be opened to traffic.
Cannistra felt that cars driving through Wilber Park could act as a deterrent to some crimes.
“If there is no traffic in the park,” said Cannistra, “there is no protection.”
