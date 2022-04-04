Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 5, 1997
ONEONTA — The cavernous space in the former Pyramid Mall is undergoing change. The new FoxCare Center, still being renovated for outpatient care by A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, was shown to 20 community members Friday morning.
Hospital President John Remillard unveiled a new logo of concentric blue and white circles and explained reasons for developing the space. Primary among them are changes sweeping through the health care industry.
“All the insurances and the whole industry is discouraging care in expensive inpatient settings,” he said. The project will pull diverse Fox services together under one roof and provide easy access to the single level of offices.
Located on state Route 7 in the town of Oneonta, the new outpatient center will include a cyber café, an eatery with Internet availability; Oneonta Family Practice; Fox Internal Medicine/Oncology offices; a Community Education and Wellness unit; a new Women’s Health Center; Catskill Neurosciences Associates and more.
50 years ago
April 5, 1972
The Oneonta Common Council, somewhat reluctantly, last night authorized City Engineer John Buck to seek bids for parking structure pile tests.
The vote was 5-1 in favor the authorization, with First Ward Alderman Peter Clark opposing the action and Fourth Ward Alderman Thomas Cannistra expressing severe reservations.
The pile load test, Buck said are needed to give potential parking garage builders precise information on what type of foundation will be needed at the Market Street location.
In 1970, the city took bids for construction of a 360-car parking garage there. Bids came in the $1.4 million range, with open-ended provisions because of a lack of information on pile requirements to support the structure.
