Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 5, 1973
In the not too distant future, women may be manning the phones at State Police stations, or even chasing and arresting lawbreakers.
Women can now join the State Police in New York.
Last month, the first trooper exam was given since women became eligible for the force.
Among the few women to take that first exam was a Mount Vision woman.
Colleen Haus scored an 89 on the written exam. While test comparisons weren’t available yesterday, local troopers say that probably represents a high score.
“I’m not going in this for a joke. I think there are lots of opportunities for women in the State Police,” she said.
Mrs. Haus doesn’t consider herself a women’s liberationist, but instead said she hopes she can “bring a little femininity” to the department.
She took her test in Albany last month, and is anticipating a physical examination, interviews, references and an investigation before being eligible to become a state trooper.
She feels women would be very helpful in dealing with women complainants and women criminals. She feels dispatching would also be competently done by a woman.
