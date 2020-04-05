Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 6, 1995
Goodbye, NewChannels. Hello, Time Warner Cable. It’s official. The local cable system has become part of a conglomerate. First step, a name change.
The familiar blue-and-white NewChannels logo will disappear from trucks and uniforms, bills and channel listings.
“It’s pretty daunting if you think about it,” said Jeff Unaitis, director of public affairs at the newly-christened Time Warner Cable office in Syracuse. “Every vehicle, every uniform, every piece of paper.” In its place, the swirling eye of Time Warner Enterprises.
Though Time Warner has taken over day-to-day operations, changes at the system level are primarily cosmetic, Unaitis said. All 21 employees of Oneonta NewChannels have been promised comparable jobs with the new mega-company and Unaitis said most of the changes will be corporate ones.
50 years ago
April 6, 1970
A group of 35 Oneonta youths have organized and are running their own youth center.
The young people, headed by a 10-member “security council,” moved into a second-floor apartment complex over Laskaris’ Restaurant at the corner of Main and Chestnut streets, Saturday.
They rented the location from Athan Canellis, owner of the Novelty Restaurant.
Many of the group were among 60 area youth who met with Mayor James Lettis last week at the Unitarian-Universalist Church to discuss the need for a youth center. They let the mayor know they wanted a center without adult help or supervision.
