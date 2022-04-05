Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 6, 1972
Town-gown relationships are taking on a new meaning with the establishment of the new Hartwick Chorale. The group was formed to perform in celebration of the 175th anniversary of the founding of Hartwick Seminary.
The chorale, composed of 185 members, will perform Honegger’s Oratorio “King David,” as part of the celebration, on May 7, 1972, at 8 p.m. in the Oneonta High School auditorium.
In addition to the chorale, the Albany Symphony will provide the music.
The concert will be conducted by Maestro Julius Heygi, of the Albany Symphony, with Dr. Adolf Anderson as the narrator.
The chorus itself is composed of members of the student community at Hartwick, members of the Oneonta Community Chorale, local church choirs and 37 members of the Varsity choir of the Oneonta High School, under the direction of Thurston Dox of the Music Department of Hartwick College.
Also involved in the production, which has people coming from as far away as Hancock, are several members of the Junior High Choir.
According to Mr. Dox, there are more townspeople than college people involved in the production.
