Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 6, 1998
ONEONTA — He has answered the same questions almost 30 times in the past month.
What is your name? Address? For what position are you applying? What work experience do you have?
In a room full of college and high school students looking to network for future employment, Jim Bowles Sr., is writing those answers down again. He is unemployed, on public assistance and needs a job.
Bowles, 49, of Oneonta, has come to look for that job at the Catskill Gateway Employment Expo at the FoxCare Center in the town of Oneonta. And he does not want to hear about the New York’s strong economy.
“I say, ‘Where’s this strong economy at?’ said Bowles, who has worked on and off as a farm laborer for several years. “I’ve been going all over town looking for work and I can’t get anything. The temporary services even have a hard time finding me work. That tells you how hard it is.”
April 6, 1973
The Consul-General of Ireland, Kevin Rush feels the problem in Northern Ireland can be solved and sees some steps taken in the last few months as good signs.
Rush visited Oneonta State yesterday as part of a three-day program dealing with the Irish peasant between 1800-1916.
A career diplomat, Rush spoke briefly at a reception given by College President Clifford Craven.
“The only unique thing about the conflict in northern Ireland is the difficulties are expressed in terms of two religions,” said Rush, the second-ranking Irish diplomat in the U.S.
