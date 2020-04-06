Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 7, 1995
The Rev. William Bouton of the First United Methodist Church joined church leaders from around the state who went to the Capitol Monday with a message for Gov. George Pataki and local legislators.
The group of clergy wants lawmakers to add morality in the mix when talking about the budget. “Let’s talk about the morality, the responsibility, not just bottom lines,” Bouton said.
Monday’s march and press conference were part of a weeklong “Justice in the Gate” campaign, which is being billed by the New York State Council of Churches as a witness of conscience by people of faith in New York state. The main concern is proposed cuts to human services.
Bouton said the lobby effort was consistent with the goals of any religious group. “The principles are making sure we care about the vulnerable,” Bouton said. “It’s not unusual for church leaders to ask that the moral dimension be addressed. I think the religious community should always be reminding the community about our responsibilities.”
50 years ago
April 7, 1970
A group of 35 Oneonta youth, who opened their own youth center over the weekend, were evicted Monday by Athan Canellis, owner of the apartment rented for the center.
The apartment was on the second floor over Laskaris’ Restaurant, and the complaint that led to their eviction came from the restaurant.
The eviction was revealed last night at a meeting to discuss the need for a new youth center in the city.
“No youth had originally been invited to the meeting,” said Mayor James Lettis, “but when these kids told me what had happened and asked if they could come, I said yes. I had thought they were all set.”
The youths told the Mayor Oneonta police came to the apartment three times.

