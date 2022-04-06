Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 7, 1997
A solemn news report on Saturday inspired Charles and Pamela Prymell to visit a neighboring hillside and spread bread crumbs for the squirrels and birds.
The sad news was the reported death of Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg. The hillside was on Ginsberg’s dormant farm in Cherry Valley.
Ginsberg, one of the world’s most famous 20th century poets and political commentators and a once frequent visitor to Otsego County, died Saturday morning in his Manhattan home. He was 70.
Charles Prymell, himself a poet, first met Ginsberg in the 1950s when both were members of San Francisco’s emerging literary circle. When Ginsberg bought a Cherry Valley farm as a rural refuge in the late 1960s, Prymell was one of the writers who moved there with him. They remained friends, and Prymell still lives in Cherry Valley.
50 years ago
April 7, 1972
A citizen’s group concerned with recycling last night proposed that the Oneonta Town Board adopt a newspaper recycling program. An open meeting will be held Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall to discuss possible proposals.
The citizen’s group of about 10 people, headed by Mrs. Cynthia Squires, estimated that about 37 tons of waste paper are used weekly in the city and town.
She called for a town program which would have pickups of newspapers and waste papers at each residence in the town on a regular schedule or at a landfill.
Town ordinances would also have to be passed requiring residents to sort out their trash. The separation could be at the households or at the site of the landfill, Mrs. Squires wrote in a report to the board.
